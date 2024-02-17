Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.32% of Arista Networks worth $1,897,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.75. 2,433,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,504. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.29. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total value of $610,250.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,812 shares of company stock worth $45,220,438. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

