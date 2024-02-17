Fmr LLC Sells 14,382 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.77% of Zoetis worth $1,415,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,104,000 after acquiring an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,786 shares of company stock worth $3,047,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.39. 1,953,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

