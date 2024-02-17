TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $724,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 22,578,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,669,124. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

