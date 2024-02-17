Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.60 million. Vontier also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-3.15 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,075. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

