Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $23,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $338,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.78. The company had a trading volume of 673,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,019. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $148.18.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

