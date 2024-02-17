Plan Group Financial LLC Acquires 40,040 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 530.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $175,383,000. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. 4,780,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,383,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.