Aviva PLC Has $23.67 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Owens Corning worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.6 %

OC stock opened at $139.95 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

