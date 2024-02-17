Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $24,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $325.21 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $335.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.