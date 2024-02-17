Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $115,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.64. 1,151,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

