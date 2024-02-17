Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 51,751 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,751 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Toro were worth $138,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 1.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 12.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE TTC traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.02. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. TheStreet raised Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

