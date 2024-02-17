Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 951 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.