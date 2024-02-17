Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 80 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.88.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

