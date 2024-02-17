Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,212 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $41,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $83,970,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.02 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

