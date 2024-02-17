Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 739 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,770. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $948.05 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $973.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $911.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $847.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

