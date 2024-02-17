Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $309.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

