Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.80 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.



