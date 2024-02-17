Prudential PLC Sells 8,099 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.3% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 455,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,123,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,403 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $179.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

