Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its Q1 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $12.05-12.50 EPS.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.78.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

