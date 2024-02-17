Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $14.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,233,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,918,045. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,331,507 shares of company stock valued at $185,594,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,356 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.