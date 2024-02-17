The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 317,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.85% of The Cigna Group worth $715,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.09. 1,282,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $342.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.35. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.