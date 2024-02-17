Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.95. The stock had a trading volume of 625,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,609. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.