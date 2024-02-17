Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $6.84 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,000. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Synopsys by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $552.91. 896,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.97 and a 52-week high of $582.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $533.01 and its 200-day moving average is $496.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

