Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $10.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.32. 23,324,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.49 and a 200 day moving average of $337.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total transaction of $9,467,322.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total transaction of $9,467,322.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,699 shares of company stock worth $358,437,552. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

