Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $423.57. 1,813,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.06 and its 200-day moving average is $403.30.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

