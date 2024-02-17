Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,446 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Foot Locker worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

