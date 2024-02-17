Balentine LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 232,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,679. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

