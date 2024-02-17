Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $378,261,175. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.72. 4,159,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $295.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

