Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,905 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock remained flat at $93.22 during trading on Friday. 5,737,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,026,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

