iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDRV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. 64,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,723. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

