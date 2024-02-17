Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,872 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,794. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

