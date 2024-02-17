Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter worth $4,689,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HERO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $21.57.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

