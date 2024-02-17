Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,303 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 211,049 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,946,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,829. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.26.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

