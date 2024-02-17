Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 18,501 Shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of DUET Acquisition worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,956,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUET remained flat at $10.97 during trading on Friday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.