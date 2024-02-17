Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period.

Shares of PBW stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 476,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,362. The firm has a market cap of $438.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

About Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

