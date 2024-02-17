Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 827,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,020. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

