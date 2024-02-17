iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Acquired by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 165.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the period. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The company has a market cap of $619.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $60.64 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

