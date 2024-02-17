Plan Group Financial LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Plan Group Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Plan Group Financial LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.
Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFIP traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.
About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
