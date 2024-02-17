Plan Group Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 0.8% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,320,000 after buying an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,462,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 621.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 842,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 726,054 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,519. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

