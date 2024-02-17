Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,128,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208,237 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.48% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,689,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 35,110 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $168.59. 3,522,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,557. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

