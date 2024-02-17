Fmr LLC Has $1.77 Billion Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,769,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Read Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $103.51. 14,590,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.