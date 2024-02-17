TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,912,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,208,498. The company has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

