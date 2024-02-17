Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.98-1.02 EPS.

Wendy’s Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.43 on Friday. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 906,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Barclays cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

Read Our Latest Report on WEN

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.