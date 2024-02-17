CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.43.

CBRE stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,035. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,103.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

