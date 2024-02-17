Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Markel Group stock traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,461.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,427.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,446.30. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

