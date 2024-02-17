TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

TriNet Group Trading Up 8.4 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.36.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $324,692.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNET. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.