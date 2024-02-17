10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Announces Earnings Results

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,526. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in 10x Genomics by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.