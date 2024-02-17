Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.100-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Get Materion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Materion

Materion Price Performance

MTRN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 15.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.