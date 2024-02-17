TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 513 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 33.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,545,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,357. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

