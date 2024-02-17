Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 22,430 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,030,000. Hubbell comprises about 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.88. 202,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $333.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $364.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

