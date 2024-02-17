Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

